“Pothole-a-Palooza ‘25” Ends with 1,839 Potholes Filled

“Pothole-a-Palooza ’25” came to an end this week with the City of Casper Streets and Traffic Division filling 1,839 total potholes on city-owned streets. Private parking lots and state-owned roads could not be addressed.

Residents made 115 pothole reports, and 143 tons of asphalt were used during the three-week long Casper-wide campaign to repair roads after winter wear and tear.

“I’m very proud of the work the crews accomplished,” said Streets & Traffic Manager Casey Lynch.

He continued, “I also want to thank residents for helping identify potholes across Casper so that we could respond to concerns and needs. Resident reports sped up the process and helped crews locate and fill potholes in areas we might not have addressed otherwise.”

The City of Casper encourages residents to continue to report potholes and other issues such as traffic light outages, damaged road signs, and graffiti, among other problems.

Reports can be submitted via the City’s website, casperwy.gov, by calling 307-235-8283, or via the Connect Casper app.

💚 City of Casper Spring Cleanup 🌍💖 Every year the Platte River Trails Trust hosts a Spring Cleanup to help keep the community vibrant and beautiful.