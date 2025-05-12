Popular Casper Coffee Shop Announces New Location in Downtown Laramie

Metro Coffee Company got its start in Casper over two decades ago. Known for their handcrafted drinks, fresh-baked bagles, breakfast bites, and an atmosphere that invites connection and creativity, they are proud to announce plans for a new location in downtown Laramie.

The new shop will be located on Ivinson Avenue, directly across from the iconic Buckhorn Bar—a central and vibrant part of the Laramie community.

Owner Sean Peverley, along with his partners, expressed excitement about bringing Metro Coffee Co. to Laramie, a town that holds special meaning for him. Peverley attended the University of Wyoming and spent several memorable years in Laramie.

“Laramie has always felt like that home away from home to me,” said Peverley. “It’s a place that values creativity, culture, and community—exactly what Metro Coffee Company is all about. We’re excited to bring something familiar, yet fresh, to this amazing town that has given me so much. I’m a third-generation cowboy, and it’s exciting to finally give something back to the Brown and Gold.”

The new Laramie location will feature many of Metro’s signature favorites, including specialty drinks like the Metro Mud, the Elvis, and the Heathen, as well as their specialty Red Bull drinks, fruit smoothies, and a variety of iced beverages.

The Laramie expansion will be a family-driven effort, with Sean’s son and business partner, Carter Peverley, relocating to Laramie to play a key role in the new shop’s operations. Ashlynn Peverley, Sean’s daughter and current General Manager of the Casper locations, will also be closely involved in the new project.

Design and construction planning for the Laramie location are currently underway. Sean anticipates having a clearer timeline for the grand opening within the next three to four months. The company plans to share updates as progress continues.

Sean Peverley emphasized that the heart of this expansion is about giving back to a place that helped shape him. “My love for brick-and-mortar coffee shops and the craft culture has always driven what we do at Metro,” he said. “Going to Laramie feels like a full-circle moment—and we’re ready to bring the Metro experience to the people here.”

