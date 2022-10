Today is the day!

"Lines out the door," said Copper Leaf Coffee of their grand opening turnout.

Serving all-things-coffee, hot breakfast, and plenty of sweet treats.

They're open from 7 AM to 2 PM.

You can find them at 214 S. 4th in Glenrock.

