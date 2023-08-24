Hopeful Signs of an Economic ‘Soft Landing’ Emerge in Jackson Hole as Fed Meets With World Watching
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
AP Economics Writer
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — Business these days in Jackson Hole is still good — just not as robust as it was after the U.S. economy roared out of the pandemic recession.
As the Federal Reserve prepares to hold its annual economic conference there, its policymakers are trying to guide the nation's economy toward something akin to what’s happening in Jackson Hole.
They have jacked up their key interest rate to a 22-year high to try to slow growth and bring inflation down to their 2% target
Even as they do so, the Fed’s policymakers hope to avoid tipping the economy into a recession — a notoriously difficult achievement that economists call a “soft landing.”
