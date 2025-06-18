PHOTOS: 10 June Adoptables Available at the Casper Metro Animal Shelter

Metro Animal Services provides animal shelter and protection services to Casper, Bar Nunn, and Natrona County, Wyoming.

MAS provides shelter-only services to Mills and Evansville, Wyoming.

It is the goal of Metro to place loving animals in homes where they will receive good lifelong care.

In order to adopt an animal from Metro Animal Services, you must first:

Complete an Adoption Application

If you rent, then you must have your landlord complete the Landlord Approval Form.

Pass a basic background check. If you pass the background your application is valid for 6th months and good to adopt any animal in the shelter.

Meet and greet potential animals of your choice. Find the right pet for you!

Pay fees and sign your contracts, then take your new family member home!

Read More About Adoption Policies Here.