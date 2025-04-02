Registration Now Open for Wyoming Children’s Entrepreneur Markets

Registration is now open for five Children’s Entrepreneur Markets. These exciting events allow children ages 5-17 to showcase their business skills by running their very own booths at local events.

This summer’s Markets will take place during two of the Downtown Casper Artwalk nights, Jackalope Days in Douglas, Platte River Trails Riverfest, and The Food-a-Palooza and Car show.

The Children’s Entrepreneur Market is designed to give kids hands-on experience in business by providing them with a platform to sell products, build customer relationships, and learn valuable life skills. From handmade crafts to fresh produce, the market will feature a wide range of products made and sold entirely by children.

“We are thrilled to partner with local events to offer this incredible opportunity for kids to gain real-world entrepreneurial experience,” said Holly Shepperson, manager of the Casper Market. “Not only do they get to sell their goods, but they’ll also learn about budgeting, marketing, and customer service—skills that will benefit them throughout their lives.”

For more information, and to reserve a booth today, please follow the “Children’s Entrepreneur Market – Wyoming” Facebook page and visit ChildrensEntrepreneurMarket.com.

