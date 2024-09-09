“THEY Should Put _________ in Casper” But, Who Are “THEY”?

This has irked me for a while.

Anytime Casper has a business closing, or a new development arise, the public is quick to sound off on what they think or wish would be at that location. This is fine.

Thanks to social media, the public has a voice and is able to voice their opinions about all the things happening in the Casper community. This is great! Until it isn't.

There have been many articles published by local media that ask what Casper residents what to see in Casper. But, the cold reality is that it is not up to them. Many residents like to refer to a non existing entity known as "they".

Examples Include:

What a waste of a building. They should have done _______.

should have done _______. I wish they would open a Panera Bread at this location

would open a Panera Bread at this location They should make this into a place for seniors.

should make this into a place for seniors. I think they should make this into a ____________

should make this into a ____________ Etc.

Who is "THEY"?:

I honestly don't know. It appears that many are under the impression that there is an "entity" or "business" know as "THEY". It is as if there is an organization that controls what is in Casper and what is not. This is NOT TRUE. I understand that it is easy to categorize, but no one single entity is in control of capitalistic real estate.

There is NO "THEY".

Just like everywhere else in America, real estate is a thing. When establishments close or new ones build, they are working through independently contracted companies. The Casper City Council has nothing to do with their incorporation or their operations. If a place closes or is being developed, it means it has been sold to a private entity. That private entity has the right to chose whatever they want that land to become and chose whatever business is done on the property. Businesses buy property for the usage of their plans.

It is Not "THIER" Fault:

I see so many new constructions that people complain about. These folks BOUGHT this property and it is their right to use as they wish. The public is, of course, entitled to its opinions, but there always seems to be an underlying theme of "They".

Yes. We as a community, will always want what we don't have and will speak out about it. However, it is unfair to to expect private businesses to adhere to the whims of the public, as they have had their own private business plans in motion long before public announcement. Whether it is a new coffee shop or carwash, it is these private businesses that are in control of their properties and endeavors.

Moral of the story: Im sorry if you don't like what is happening with Casper's vacant buildings and/or lots, but you can always start your own business and contribute to the value of the places you have such strong feelings about. You can be the 'THEY' in the scenario. :)

