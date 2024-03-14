Poplar Street and King Boulevard Intersection to Close for Ten Days

The intersection of Poplar Street (WYO 220) at King Boulevard will be closed to all traffic beginning Monday, March 18 to allow for contractors to complete storm sewer, electrical and other infrastructure upgrades that run underneath the intersection.

The closure is expected to last 10 calendar days, though weather and other complications could shorten or extend the closure. The left turn lane from northbound Poplar Street onto King will be closed during the work.

During this time, motorists wishing to access King Boulevard will need to do so from 13th Street. From Poplar Street, take West Collins Drive to West 13th Street to King Boulevard. This project does not affect access to business located on King, just the Poplar Street intersection area.

Detours are posted throughout the area.