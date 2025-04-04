Police say man threw brick through gas station window, took cigarettes and a lighter

CASPER, Wyo. — A 19-year-old Casper man is charged with a felony and a misdemeanor after police say he threw a brick through the glass door of a gas station and stole a pack of cigarettes and a lighter on April 1.

According to the Casper Police Department affidavit, the suspect was found a short time later with a pack of Camel 99s and a blue Bic lighter in his pocket.

“They had them and he didn’t have any,” the officer wrote regarding the suspect’s post-Miranda statement.

Police responded to the gas station on the corner of East 2nd and South McKinley streets around 11:32 p.m. Wednesday.

Officer Sarah Price watched the security camera footage from the hour before, which showed a white male throwing a brick through the glass door, taking the cigarettes and lighter and leaving. The officer said she recognized the suspect from a previous contact the night before, and said that he was wearing the same clothes.

The suspect, identified as Marshal Williams Coffey, was located on foot about 16 blocks to the east.

“His attitude was very casual about other people’s property,” prosecutor Joseph Cole said at Coffey’s initial appearance on Wednesday, April 2. The gas station managers said the glass door was worth about $1,000. The cigarettes cost $9.35 and the lighter cost $2.19.

Coffey said he had been in Casper only a few days and had previously been in Douglas. He said he was essentially homeless but attending Natrona County High School.

Bond was set at $3,000 cash or surety. He is presumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

