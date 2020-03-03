Police: Casper Teen Seriously Hurt After Crashing Into Building

Casper police say a 19-year-old was seriously injured and taken to a hospital following a single-vehicle crash near Natrona County High School on Tuesday.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation as of 6 p.m. The injured teen was the only person in the car, and their name was not released.

A white passenger car struck a building near the intersection of Walnut and Collins. The building is not on the NCHS campus. The crash was reported shortly before 5:45 p.m.

This story will be updated as new information is made available.