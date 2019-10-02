Police: Casper Man Found With Stolen Pistol After Bloody Fight

Casper Police Department

A Casper man pulled a stolen pistol on a man and a woman during a fight Monday, a police officer wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Preston Mooney was arrested Monday on a recommended charge of possesion of stolen property.

Court documents say Casper police were called to a residence in the 1500 Block of Brigham Young for a fight and possible weapon offense.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who was bleeding heavily from his left eyebrow. The man said that Mooney and another man had come over to the home and wanted to fight.

A fight eventually broke out between two other men that "got out of hand." The affidavit says blood was spreading everywhere.

As Mooney looked on, he allegedly pulled a pistol from his waistband and pointed it at two people. A woman saw that Mooney was distracted and threw the baseball bat at him, hitting his leg.

"The bat obviously hurt Mooney and he started to retreat from the scene," the affidavit says.

When officers spoke with Mooney, he initially denied having the handgun. However, he eventually showed a Casper police detective where he tossed the gun in a nearby bush.

He was subsequently arrested.