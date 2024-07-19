PODCAST: Mia the Walmart Dog and Her Human, Billy

In our latest Report to Wyoming podcast episode I chat with Billy Welch, the owner (he would say dad) of Mia.

If you shop at the West-side Walmart in Casper then chances are you already know Mia takes her job as a greeter and therapy dog very seriously.

In this episode Billy explains how he found Mia and the unbreakable bond they've developed. Mia is trained to help Billy with his PTSD. In turn, Billy treats Mia like a queen. She has monthly salon appointments, her food is home-made -- no kibble for this diva -- and she LOVES to play dress up. It is not very common to see a dog so willingly wear sunglasses or sit still for a manicure (complete with fuschia polish).

