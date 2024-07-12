PODCAST: Casper Woman Among First Graduates in the World to Obtain a Master’s in Happiness Studies

A Casper woman is among the first class in the world to obtain a Master's Degree in the Art of Happiness Studies.

Diane Martin graduated the same month she retired—May 2024. Now, she has dedicated her life to practicing happiness and helping others better understand it, too.

Many of us believe if we find the perfect someone to spend our lives with, get a great house, and buy a nice car we will be happy. Maybe it's traveling the world, or going to the Olympics. But even when we get what we want, many of us are left dissatisfied and go searching for something even bigger.

Ph.D. Tal Ben-Shahar first introduced the world's first Master of Art in Happiness Studies in 2022 at Centenary University. He has a bachelor's degree from Harvard in Philosophy and Psychology and received his PhD in Organizational Behavior from Harvard University in 2004. He has lectured world-wide on the topic of happiness and authored Happier and Being Happy, which have been translated into 25 languages.

Prior to Centenary University, he was a professor at Harvard teaching classes on Positive Psychology and The Psychology of Leadership.

The 30-credit course includes classes like Integrative Leaders on Happiness, which explores business, history, religion, education, biology, and music through the lens of fourteen influential thinkers.

In this podcast episode we talk about how Dr. Tal began teaching Happiness along with Diane's takeaways and how she is using that knowledge today.



