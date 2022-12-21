Pine Haven Volunteer Fire Department Training Officer Died in Ice Rescue Mission

On December 15, a Training Officer with the Pine Haven Volunteer Fire Department lost his life while trying to save another's.

This per a written statement from Fire Service Line of Duty Deaths.

.Bruce Lang, 68, was paged to respond to an ice rescue mission at Keyhole Reservoir.

The victim had been driving an ATV, which fell through the lake.

Lang arrived to the scene in his personal vehicle.

While attempting to rescue the victim, the vehicle that Lang was driving also broke through the ice.

The initial victim was rescued by fellow firefighters, but Lang did not survive.

The Natrona County Fire District wrote this message on Facebook today:

Even more sad news out of Pine Haven, Wyoming. NCFD offers our deepest condolences to the families of those affected areas by this tragic incident, the Pine Haven Volunteer Fire Department and its members.