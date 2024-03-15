Pierce Brosnan pleads guilty to walking off trail at Yellowstone hot springs, must pay $1,500

MAMMOTH, Wyo. (AP) — Actor Pierce Brosnan has pleaded guilty to stepping off a trail in a thermal area while visiting Yellowstone National Park.

Brosnan was fined $500 and ordered to pay $1,000 to Yellowstone Forever, a nonprofit organization that supports the park. A second petty offense was dismissed during Thursday's hearing in Mammoth, Wyoming. The actor issued an apology on his Instagram account Thursday, calling himself an environmentalist who “made an impulsive mistake” while taking a photo and saying he did not see a “no trespassing” sign.

Brosnan walked in an off-limits area at Mammoth Terraces in the northern part of the park on Nov. 1 and posted the images on Instagram. The terraces are a scenic area of mineral-encrusted hot springs bubbling from a hillside.

Stunning Photos of Yellowstone National Park in the Fall Take a "virtual visit" to the Park in autumn. Photos courtesy of the Nationa Park System and photographer Diane Renkin.