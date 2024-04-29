City of Casper: Morad Park Closed on Thursday, May 2nd

The City of Casper will close Morad Park from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday, May 2nd, for parking lot repairs.

“We apologize for the inconvenience. We will be using heavy equipment, which can present dangers to our park users, canine and otherwise,” said Parks Manager Randy Norvelle.

Norvelle continued explaining the Parks Division is committed to safety and user satisfaction.

