Casper Kelly Walsh and Brazilian CC Women’s Soccer players sign letters of intent

Casper College news release by Lisa Icenogle:

Two Casper College Women’s Soccer players have signed to play at the university level: former Kelly Walsh High School player Reagan Camp and Brazilian Tatiana Ferreira, both freshmen.

According to Head Women’s Soccer Coach Ammon Bennett, Camp is a wing forward who can also play as an outside back. “Reagan will have the opportunity to be a starter for the Yellow Jackets. She is a tall, aggressive player with a big shot and a smart player who should provide some much-needed depth to the program. We wish Reagan well in her new adventure,” said Bennett.

Camp will play for the Defiance College Yellow Jackets. Defiance College, located in Defiance, Ohio, is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. The team will begin playing in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference this fall. The Lady Jackets ended their 2023 season 2-12-2 overall and 0-8 in conference play under first-year Head Coach Isabelle Danner.

Tatiana Ferreira from São Paulo, Brazil, has signed a letter of commitment to Shorter University in Rome, Georgia. “Tatiana had her season cut short at Casper due to injury and only appeared in two games,” noted Bennett. “She is a hard worker with good skill and will have a good opportunity to play a lot of minutes for the Hawks. We are happy for her that she found a home where she can continue her academic and athletic goals,” Bennett added.

The Shorter University Hawks are an NCAA Division II team and play in the Gulf Conference. Under second-season Head Coach Leslie Pierce, the Hawks went 1-16 overall and 0-13 in conference play.

“We would like to thank both Reagan and Tatiana for being a part of the Casper College Thunderbird program and wish them all the best as they continue on,” Bennett said.

