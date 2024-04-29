473 Grams of Meth Recovered in Worland Residential Search

A news release from The Wyoming Department of Correction (WDOC) says they worked closely with the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation and the Worland Police Department to conduct a residential search in Worland.

WDOC Probation and Parole Agents Austin Yeoman, Stephen Harris, and Bradley Lee located and recovered 1.4 pounds (473 grams) of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.

Two (2) offenders were detained and both have been arrested on new drug related charges.

The release did not name the offenders, but we will update this story when that information becomes available.

"These agents operated with great attention to detail, professionalism, and exhibited excellent judgment. Their due diligence and intervention helped keep the community safe" commented WDOC.