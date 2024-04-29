Idaho Man Injured, then Arrested After Allegedly Kicking Bison in the Leg While Drunk

A 40-year old man, Clarence Yoder, from Idaho Falls was injured after coming too close to a bison in Yellowstone National Park on April 21.

This is the first reported incident of a visitor being injured by a bison this year. The last bison-related injury happened July 17 last year.

It occured near the West Entrance Road near the Seven Mile Bridge, located 7 miles east of the park's West Entrance.

Rangers responded after receiving a report that the man had harassed a herd of bison and went so far as to kick one in the leg.

Things could've been much worse for Yoder if the allegations are true, who sustained only minor injuries. He was arrested and charged with being under the influence of alcohol to a dangerous degree, disorderly conduct, approaching wildlife, and disturbing wildlife.

37-year-old McKenna Bass, of Idaho Falls, who was allegedly driving the getaway car was also arrested. She was charged with a DUI, interference, and disturbing the wildlife.

Rangers transported Yoder to a nearby medical facility where he was evaluated, treated, and transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center.

Yoder and Bass appeared in court April 22 and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Each violation can result in fines up to $5,000 and six months in jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

