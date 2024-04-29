Five Casper City Council Seats Open for 2024 Election

Five Casper City Council seats will be filled in the November 2024 election; two seats each in Wards I and II and one seat in Ward III must be filled. The filing period for the primary election is May 16, 2024 through May 31, 2024.

The City Clerk is the Municipal Elections Officer and assists municipal candidates with the filing of nomination applications. The Natrona County Clerk Elections Office certifies candidates, prepares ballots, and conducts the municipal elections.

Interested candidates must file an “Application for Nomination by Primary” form with a non-refundable $25 filing fee by the deadline to appear on the Primary Election ballot. Applications must be postmarked before the filing close date of May 31, 2024, or emailed/dropped off by 5:00 p.m. on May 31, 2024. Applications will not be accepted after these deadlines.

Ways to File

The Application for Nomination by Primary is available at www.casperwy.gov and the Secretary of State’s office at http://soswy.state.wy.us. Paper copies are available at the greeter’s desk at City of Casper offices located at 123 W 1st St.

Completed forms can be emailed to cityclerkrecords@casperwy.gov; mailed to the City Clerk at 123 W 1st St, Casper, WY 82601; or dropped off at the greeter’s desk of City of Casper offices. located at 123 W 1st St, Casper, WY 82601.

The $25 non-refundable filing fee can be paid by calling City of Casper Customer Service at 307-235-8400 or by paying in person at 123 W 1st St. Customer Service hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

The Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, August 5, 2024, and the General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Candidate resources and listings of polling places can also be found on the Natrona County website.

