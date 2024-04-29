Average Gas Prices Start to Cool Off in Wyoming, Down Two Cents a Gallon in the Last Week

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 2.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are unchanged versus a month ago and stand 9.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Natrona County this morning is at the Exxon on 400 Valley Drive in Casper at $2.80/g, followed by Sam's Club on Second Street at $2.82/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.63/g today.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.98 per gallon.

"With more confidence every day, it appears the spring top is in: average gas prices have started to cool off in many areas. For now, few Americans need to worry that gas prices are going to skyrocket; the risk appears to be behind us, with relief coming in the weeks ahead," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While the latter half of the summer could potentially see hurricane-related issues, I do sense we've hit the top for now, and Americans should be optimistic that this summer will be very similar to last year, in line with our early 2024 expectations and likely not featuring record gasoline prices. I'm quite excited the seasonal rise in gas prices appears to be over."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

April 29, 2023: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

April 29, 2022: $4.11/g (U.S. Average: $4.16/g)

April 29, 2021: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

April 29, 2020: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $1.75/g)

April 29, 2019: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

April 29, 2018: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

April 29, 2017: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

April 29, 2016: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

April 29, 2015: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

April 29, 2014: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.09/g, down 3.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.12/g.

Ogden- $3.88/g, unchanged from last week's $3.88/g.

Billings- $3.53/g, down 4.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.57/g.