Pickup Flips Onto Side in Cheyenne; Investigation Underway
Cheyenne police are investigating a crash near the intersection of E. Carlson Street and Yellowstone Road, according to a department Facebook post.
"Please use caution while driving and avoid the area," the post reads.
The post shows a picture of an overturned Chevrolet pickup, but gives no details.
A text message and calls to police seeking more information were not immediately returned.
