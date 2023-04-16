Investigation Underway After Shots Fired in Northeast Cheyenne

Investigation Underway After Shots Fired in Northeast Cheyenne

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

Police are investigating after shots were fired in northeast Cheyenne early Saturday morning.

According to a department Facebook post, the incident happened between 1:15 a.m. and 1:25 a.m. in the area of Bradney Avenue and Kester Street, just southwest of Dildine Elementary School.

 

Google Maps | Canva
loading...
Get our free mobile app

Police say a vehicle drove through the area firing shots into the air.

"If you have any video from this time and area please email it to Officer Penhale at Jpenhale@cheyennepd.org," the post reads.

It was just a few weeks ago on March 28 that police were dispatched to a report of shots fired near the 2500 block of East 12th Street, a case that's still under investigation.

RELATED: Cheyenne Police Yet to Make Arrest in Shots Fired Incident

Police have not said whether they believe the two incidents are related.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns

Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

States Ranked by Gun Death Rates

Gun death rates per 100,000 are high in the U.S., and getting higher. Here's a list of states ranked by firearm safety, from lowest death rates to highest. Data for 2021 is from the CDC via Violence Policy Center.
Filed Under: Bradney Avenue, cheyenne police department, crime, Dildine Elementary School, investigation underway, Kester Street, northeast Cheyenne, shots fired, wyoming
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio