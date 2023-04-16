Investigation Underway After Shots Fired in Northeast Cheyenne
Police are investigating after shots were fired in northeast Cheyenne early Saturday morning.
According to a department Facebook post, the incident happened between 1:15 a.m. and 1:25 a.m. in the area of Bradney Avenue and Kester Street, just southwest of Dildine Elementary School.
Police say a vehicle drove through the area firing shots into the air.
"If you have any video from this time and area please email it to Officer Penhale at Jpenhale@cheyennepd.org," the post reads.
It was just a few weeks ago on March 28 that police were dispatched to a report of shots fired near the 2500 block of East 12th Street, a case that's still under investigation.
Police have not said whether they believe the two incidents are related.