Investigation Underway After Thursday Morning Fire in Cheyenne
Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a Thursday morning fire in south Cheyenne.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue says crews were called to the scene in the 800 block of E. 6th Street shortly before 11 a.m. and arrived to find two small sheds, a fence, and a vehicle on fire and the flames spreading to two residential structures.
"Access to one residential structure was restricted due to the property being boarded-up," CFR said in a press release. "Occupants were able to safely evacuate the other residential structure."
CFR says several chickens and two dogs had been safely removed from harm's way prior to firefighters' arrival.
The estimated damage due to the fire is unknown.
