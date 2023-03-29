Investigation Underway Following Fatal Crash Near Cheyenne

While car crashes can occur anywhere, some roads in Wyoming are more dangerous than others.





According to Wyoming Highway Patrol data, there were 117 fatal crashes in the Cowboy State in 2022 resulting in 133 deaths.





Of those fatal crashes, the majority (13.68%) occurred in Laramie County -- two in January, one in February, one in March, two in April, one in June, two in July, three in August, two in September, one in November, and one in December.





Sweetwater County saw the second most fatal crashes last year, 12, while Fremont and Lincoln counties each saw 10.





Albany and Park counties each recorded eight, and Campbell, Converse, and Natrona counties each tallied seven.





The deadliest 2022 crash in Laramie County took place on June 17 when two semis collided on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne and immediately became engulfed in flames killing both drivers and a passenger.













Laramie County also saw two fatal crashes involving motorcyclists, two fatal crashes involving juveniles, and a fatal crash involving a pedestrian last year.



