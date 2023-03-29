Investigation Underway Following Fatal Crash Near Cheyenne
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred just east of Cheyenne this morning.
According to an agency Facebook post, the crash happened at E. Pershing Boulevard and Tate Road.
"We will release more details later," the post reads.
2022's Deadliest Wyoming County by Traffic Deaths
While car crashes can occur anywhere, some roads in Wyoming are more dangerous than others.
According to Wyoming Highway Patrol data, there were 117 fatal crashes in the Cowboy State in 2022 resulting in 133 deaths.
Of those fatal crashes, the majority (13.68%) occurred in Laramie County -- two in January, one in February, one in March, two in April, one in June, two in July, three in August, two in September, one in November, and one in December.
Sweetwater County saw the second most fatal crashes last year, 12, while Fremont and Lincoln counties each saw 10.
Albany and Park counties each recorded eight, and Campbell, Converse, and Natrona counties each tallied seven.
The deadliest 2022 crash in Laramie County took place on June 17 when two semis collided on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne and immediately became engulfed in flames killing both drivers and a passenger.
- 3 Dead After Semis Collide on I-80 East of Cheyenne
- Wyoming Highway Patrol Releases More Details in Fiery I-80 Crash That Killed 3
Laramie County also saw two fatal crashes involving motorcyclists, two fatal crashes involving juveniles, and a fatal crash involving a pedestrian last year.
Below is the Wyoming Highway Patrol narrative of every fatal crash that occurred in Laramie County in 2022.