PHOTOS: Wyoming Mountaineers of Casper College Archival Collection

According to the Assistant Processing Archivist with the Casper College, Hannah Baldwin, the Wyoming Mountaineers collection is one of the most unique and special pieces of the college's archives, "featuring documents created and collected by the CC Mountaineers, photographs, news articles, a scrapbook, and photo albums covering the years from 1955 through 1959."

In a recent news release from the college, she wrote: "There are interesting physical items in the collection such as the climbing vest and pitons used by the members of WMCC. The collection also includes a notable item, Raymond G. Jacquot and David E. Reynolds’s book, CC on the Rocks: The Story of the Wyoming Mountaineers of Casper College: 1955-1959, available to view and read in the archives’ reading room located in the College Library."