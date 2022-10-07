PHOTOS: Unoccupied Trailer in North Casper Burned Down, Origin Unknown but ‘Suspicious’

The smell of smoke wafted throughout North Casper on Friday evening, as firefighters with Casper Fire-EMS put out a trailer that was on fire.

Get our free mobile app

The trailer was unoccupied, according to Casper Fire-EMS Public Information Officer Adam Maiers.

"This was an abandoned structure that they were going to tear down in a couple weeks," Maiers told K2 Radio News. "It's suspicious, is what it is."

Maiers said that firefighters struggled to enter the trailer which, he said, was full of various items, such as clothes, empty bottles, etc.

"We don't know if anybody started it or if it was just something inside of it," Maiers said. "There's parts that are piled five feet high with stuff and we don't know what it is. It's unknown how the fire started. It's suspicious but since [the trailer] was going to be trash demolished, [the owner] isn't going to claim insurance."

Maiers said there was no power to the trailer and nothing was plugged in.

"We showed up and had to basically force entry into it," he said. "That's another suspicious part. If we couldn't get in, how can anybody else?"

K2 Radio News will update this story if and when more information becomes available.

Photos and video from the fire can be seen below:

