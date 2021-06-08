PHOTOS: Suspected Drunk Driver Causes 3-Car Collision in Downtown Casper

A suspected drunk driver caused a chain reaction collision in Downtown Casper, near the area of North Ash and West 1st streets on Tuesday.

Sergeant John Ramsey with the Casper Police Department stated that an individual driving a Jeep Cherokee was arrested late Tuesday afternoon after causing a 3-car collision.

"The suspect vehicle was traveling the wrong way, into oncoming traffic on 1st Street when it struck two other vehicles at the intersection," Sergeant Ramsey stated. "Alcohol is suspected of being involved."

Sergeant Ramsey stated that no serious injuries occurred, nobody was taken to the hospital and the suspect has been arrested.

Below are photos from the scene, as well as video footage of the aftermath of the crash, recorded by a witness at the scene. The video does contain some explicit language.

Nick Perkins, Townsquare Media

