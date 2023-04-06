(PHOTOS) Semi and Trailer Completely Burned in Vehicle Fire

Yesterday, April 5, a semi truck and trailer were totally burnt in a vehicle fire.

According to an investigator from the Natrona County Interagency Investigation Task Force, the semi experienced mechanical failure on the rear axle of the trailer while traveling the highway.

The trailer and it’s contents were a complete loss as a result of the fire. Highway 387 was shut down for a period of time but was opened up after fire extinguishment. No injuries occurred as a result of the fire.

Natrona County Fire District Natrona County Fire District loading...

Natrona County Fire District Natrona County Fire District loading...

Natrona County Fire District Natrona County Fire District loading...

Natrona County Fire District Natrona County Fire District loading...