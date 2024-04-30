Casper Artist Wins Collectible Conservation Stamp Art Show

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced the winners of the 41st annual Collectible Conservation Stamp Art Show.

The winning piece came from Justin Hayward of Casper and will be featured on the 2025 collectible conservation stamp and limited-edition print.

“The western tanager’s vibrant colors inspired artists to submit 92 pieces of colorful artwork into this year’s contest,” said Chris Martin, Game and Fish visual communications supervisor and coordinator. “The timing of this year's art show event aligns with the bird's migration back to Wyoming making it the perfect time to highlight this visually remarkable bird and draw attention to its spring arrival in Wyoming.”

Adult contest winners include:

First Place: Justin Hayward of Casper

Second Place: Michael P. Ashmen of Summerville, South Carolina

Third Place: Abby Gustafson of Sheridan

Fourth Place: Moss Kent of Cheyenne

Fifth Place: Tabitha Huston of Twentynine Oak, California

Honorable mention, listed alphabetically:

Bill Adair, Florida

Buck Spencer, Oregon

Dana Condel, New York

Eddie Tipton, Arkansas

Joy Keown, Wyoming

Kristy Ren, Oregon

Megan Beavers, Wyoming

Michael Bailey, California

Mickey Schilling, Colorado

Paul Twitchell, Utah

For the second consecutive year, Wyoming youth were able to participate in their own contest alongside professional artists.

Youth contest winners include:

K-2nd Grade

First Place — Grant E. from Jackson Hole Classical Academy (Teacher Tanya McDaniel)

Second Place — Kennedy L. from Jackson Hole Classical Academy (Teacher Tanya McDaniel)

Third Place — Krew W., Homeschooled, (Teacher Adrian Wayment)

3rd-5th Grade

First Place — Clementine B. from Jackson Hole Classical Academy (Teacher Tanya McDaniel)

Second Place — Samuel V. from Beitel Elementary School (Teacher Jordan Sauer)

Third Place — Liz M. from Pioneer Park Elementary (Teacher Teresa Gilfillan)

6th-8th Grade

First Place — Scarlett C. from Meadowlark Elementary School (Teacher Josh White)

Second Place — Hanne L. from Jackson Hole Classical Academy (Teacher Tanya McDaniel)

Third Place — Hannah K., Homeschooled (Teacher Karen Kimble)

9th-12th Grade

First Place — Dane P, Cheyenne Central (Self Taught)

Second Place — Jilliyn F. from Douglas High School (Teacher Jeremy Settelmeyer)

Third Place — Shaylah F. from Star Valley High School (Teacher Adam Guild)

Two biological judges evaluated entries for accuracy. Four artistic judges evaluated the artwork for overall quality, aesthetics and ability of the image to be reproduced on a stamp.

Contest judging took place in person and online. Game and Fish received 92 entries from 21 states, including 53 entries from Wyoming artists. Roughly a third of the entries were from first-time entrants. Watch the Stamp Art Show.

Hayward’s original piece joins a collection of previous stamp show winners at the Game and Fish Cheyenne headquarters. All other entries, including placed work, are available for sale until May 17. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission receives 40 percent of the sale to support projects for fish and wildlife. If interested in purchasing any of the artwork, call 307-777-4570, stop by the Game and Fish Gift Shop in the Headquarters building or purchase online.

The subject for the 2026 show will be the pika.

