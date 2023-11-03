PHOTOS: Seasonal Christmas Store Celebrates 50 Years of Business, Doors Open Today

Twelve Days of Christmas has been going strong in Casper for 50 years. It's been in many locations over the years, they originally started in the Sunrise Shopping Center. This is the fifth year you will find them at the mall.

Year-round, Wyoming elves work from their own shops and kitchens to bring special, hand-crafted items to the store. It's a sort of Co-Op for crafters.

Donna McMullen explains that they are a group of members that each tries to share their talents with the community. They each take turns manning the store, which is only open for a short time. McMullen says she loves being in the store. A lot of thought goes into decorating and creating the perfect ambiance. "When you walk in, you can feel the Christmas spirit," she gleams. Mall-walkers stop and stare through the glass.

They are celebrating the anniversary and start of the season today from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM with cake. Twelve Days of Christmas will remain open every day until Dec. 23.

McMullen credits the store's one-of-a-kind-ness for its decades of success. They have things "you probably won't see anywhere else, and we feel that makes us stand out and helps us be unique." She's been there for the past seven years and says "the people that shop with us tell their friends, and that's the very best advertising you can get is word of mouth. We've been at different locations, and what we do is go where we can afford the rent. The mall has been good about working with us."

They've got a huge inventory with things of all sizes, stocking stuffers like knitted animals, caps, caramels, candles, lotion, body butters, soaps..."you wouldn't believe it until you saw it."

Twelve Days of Christmas Celebrates 50th Anniversary Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore