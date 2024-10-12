(PHOTOS) NCHS keeps trophy in 2024 Oil Bowl blowout on Friday evening at KWHS
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County High School Mustangs easily kept the Oil Bowl trophy from the hands of crosstown rivals KWHS during the 2024 Oil Bowl on Friday, Oct. 11.
KW’s Harry Geldien Stadium was packed with Casper fans and families on an unusually mild fall evening.
While KW was able to force multiple turnovers against NC, it was never enough to get them on the board. The game ended with an NC 27–0 win over KW, which hasn’t taken home the trophy since 2016.
