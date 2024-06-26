PHOTOS: Natrona County Barn Destroyed in Fire

Yesterday a fire destroyed a barn in Natrona County.

Natrona County Fire District wrote that smoke may still be visible from HWY 220. The agency did not say where the barn was located, but that it was full of miscellaneous farm equipment, propane tanks, lumber, and hay.

Crews drafted water from a fire hydrant located at Gothburg Road and were successful in containing the area, squashing a wildfire.

They did not say what caused the fire. We will update this story when more information is available.

Natrona County Barn Destroyed in Fire June 25, 2024. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore. Photos courtesy Natrona County Fire District