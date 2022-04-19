PHOTOS: Major Accident On Poplar and Collins Results in Driver Being Stretchered to Ambulance

A major vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Poplar and Collins Street in Casper on Tuesday night.

Get our free mobile app

As of now, details are scarce, but an on-scene reporter stated that two vehicles were involved. The driver of one vehicle, a truck, appeared to be uninjured.

But the driver of the second vehicle required assistance to exit her vehicle. She was placed on a stretcher and was wearing a neck brace, according to eye witness reports.

The woman was placed in an ambulance and was taken to Wyoming Medical Center for evaluation.

K2 Radio News has reached out to the Casper Police Department for a statement, and will update this article with more information once it becomes available.