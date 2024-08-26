PHOTOS: Look Inside Casper, Wyoming’s New LDS Temple

Members of the press waited anxiously outside the temple doors. The calm before a literal storm. "Not even the wind is blowing" noted a church member.

Today is the Media Open House, but the temple will be open for public viewing starting Thursday, August 29 through Saturday, September 14.

Once the temple is officially dedicated in October, only church members with a temple recommend will be permitted inside.

This temple is the 201st of its kind with 149 more announced or under construction around the world. Above the entrance reads the words: "HOLINESS TO THE LORD. THE HOUSE OF THE LORD."

To members of the Latter Day Saints (LDS) church, this is a sacred place for Central and Eastern Wyoming. Before now, church members traveled to Billings to perform temple ceremonies and ordinances.

Once inside, journalists took stock of their surroundings. Front and center is a painting of Jesus Christ reaching his hand out to a woman; on the right side of the room is a large painting of Devil's Gate by Martin's Cove. The temple is adorned to reflect the landscape of Wyoming: indian paintbrush are a motif throughout, noticeably patterned on elegant rugs, stained glass windows, and upholstery.

We usher past a dressing room with white jumpsuits on display and step into a big, bright baptism room. "We dress in white in the house of the Lord" explains the Assistant Executive Director of the temple department, James Rasband.

A large painting of John the Baptist and Jesus is a striking feature above the baptismal font, which is held up by the backs of oxen -- a design feature borrowed from Solomon's Temple. In this room, church members perform baptisms for the dead who have not yet had an opportunity to be baptised.

"Family history connects us to the people who have gone before us" notes Rasband. This, they believe, gives their ancestors a choice to accept the baptism if they wish.

On our way towards the Instructional Room Rasband points out a different dressing room for "brothers and sisters." These include an all-white suit for men and a white dress for women. The clothing symbolizes purity and equality. It's also a reminder to leave one's outside life behind.

On the way to the Instructional Room is a painting by Casper College instructor Justin Hayward.

Within the Instructional Room there are a few rows of seats facing an alter in front of a tall cabinet containing a large screen. This, we are told, is where members are taught where they come from, what they are supposed to do on Earth, and what happens when they die. At times during these instructions, the video pauses to allow attendees to make covenants, like to be chaste and loyal to their spouses.

Media members are then brought into the Celestial Room, which members believe is the presence of God. A crystal chandelier glitters from the ceiling. Mirrors on either side of the room reflect one another, symbolizing a glimpse of eternity. No one speaks, we sit for two to three minutes out of respect for members and the significance of the room to the church.

Our final stop is the Sealing Room, where husbands and wives commit to each other for all eternity. Children are sealed to their parents as well as sealings for those who have passed away. Relief Society General President of the LDS church Camille Johnson tears up as she shares the church's beliefs on sealing families together.

"Within the sound of my voice are many young women, young men, and children. I plead with you to be worthy, to be steadfast, and to look forward with great anticipation to the day you will receive the ordinances and blessings of the temple" (Temple Quote by David A. Bednar).

