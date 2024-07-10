PHOTOS: Inside the Livestock Barns at the Central Wyoming Fair

It's a scorcher in Casper and the swine are loving every minute of their cold showers before showtime.

Giant fans woosh through the barns and dull the sounds of moos and snorts.

4H and FFA kids scurry around with brushes and combs to groom their livestock, which runs the gamut of farm animals including enormous lop rabbits, peacocks, alpacas, pygmy goats, and the more obvious, though just as impressive, contenders.

I find these kids quite helpful in pointing out when and where everything is. Most are too busy to be on their phones, running around squirting each other with water bottles and cleaning out stalls.

Giant fans woosh through the barns and dull the sounds of moos and snorts.

Livestock at the PRCA Rodeo and Fair 2024 July 10, 2024 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM