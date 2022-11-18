PHOTOS: Gems, Leather, Woodwork and More For Sale at the Casper College Science Fair

Today and tomorrow you can pop over to the Casper College for some locally sourced gems, minerals, leather, woodwork and more.

It's happening today (Nov. 18) from 1-3 and tomorrow from 9-5 at the Energy Institute, Room 125.

Conner Staffer, 19, told K2Radio News he is a student in the geology program at the college. It was, he said, "an easy decision." This is the first time he's sold pieces of his collection, and to share it with others is really exciting.

John Wright, a leather craftsman, said he sources his buffalo hides from Merlin's hideout in Thermopolis.

In fact, nearly all the materials used for the fair are sourced right here in Wyoming.

If you still haven't found the perfect gift for Dear Aunt Petunia, maybe it's time for a nice "bison thong."

Casper College Geoscience Club, Natural Science Fair