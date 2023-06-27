Online Poll: How Big Of A Problem Are Illegal Fireworks?

The Fourth of July is next week. That means barbecues, family get-togethers, watermelon, and summer fun.

It also inevitably means fireworks, both legal and otherwise. It's also worth noting that private use of fireworks is illegal.

That, of course, doesn't mean that no one is setting them off.

It would probably be hard to find a local ordinance that is more widely ignored by a significant portion of the public than the laws against fireworks, despite the best efforts of law enforcement to curb their use.

That in turn bothers a lot of folks, who point to the potential fire hazards. Pet owners say the explosions traumatize their furry friends. And whatever happened to respect for law and order, anyway?

Having said all of that, people continue to use fireworks in sizable numbers, so obviously a fair number of people don't see the harm.

So what do you think? Are illegal fireworks a big problem? A small problem? Or no problem? Take our poll and give us your opinion!