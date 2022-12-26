VIDEO: Scammer Convinces People that ‘Alcova is Erupting’ in Social Media Hoax

TikTok user BlueEyedBeardy spent his Christmas convincing others to send him money so that he could 'escape' Natrona County because, according to him, 'Alcova Reservoir was erupting.'

No, it wasn't.

Still, that didn't stop the user from posting a series of videos, claiming that "The ground and water around [his] property are so hot all of a sudden! It's been this way for a while but it's getting worse."

The user also wrote in the video that "The ground and the lake around my property is so hot it's almost boiling! Smoke and steam coming from both! Been happening almost 2 weeks at random!"

@blueeyedbeardy Does anyone know what’s happening? The ground and water around my property are so hot all of a sudden! It’s been this way for a while but it’s getting worse. ♬ original sound - BlueEyedBeard

When commenters confronted the man, telling him to prove that it wasn't just steam from the cold air meeting warmer water, he posted another video that, unsurprisingly, did not prove anything.

The user claimed that he called "a couple numbers" to report the activity, but that he "couldn't get ahold of anybody."

Then, he took the hoax a step further. He stated that "They just came and knocked on the door and forced us out. We didn't have time to grab anything. I don't even have my wallet and now we're following this guy over to Casper. He said he's taking us to a hotel." The man then showed that his family was with him, driving in a car.

The user kept stating that he didn't have any money but that "some very kind people donated a few bucks."

You can follow the man's entire sage by going here, but please be warned that none of it is true. The Natrona County Sheriff's Office recently came out with this statement in regards to the hoax:

"We are aware of video(s) circulating on social media by an individual claiming that there is volcanic activity at Alcova Reservoir resulting in a threat to their safety. The individual is claiming authorities evacuated them from Alcova.

We have not received any reports of active volcanic or thermal activity at Alcova, and we have not dispatched any deputies or members of the dive team as it relates to an emergency of this matter. Deputies have not evacuated anyone from Alcova as a safety precaution. There is no threat to the Alcova community.

Once these videos came to our attention today, deputies immediately checked the area and were unable to verify these claims- They did NOT observe active volcanic or thermal activity threatening the area.

We urge our community to be incredibly cautious when sending money to individuals online, to fundraisers, and/or sending any payment via unsecured methods such as Venmo, Cash App, PayPal, etc.

In addition, you can always contact the dispatch center or our Sheriff’s Office directly at 262-9282 and we are happy to verify information with you."