Gaslight Social Hosting ‘Anti-Valentine’s Party’ Friday with BOGO Drinks

Valentine's Day is over for another year. For some people, it was a chance to show their partner just how much they love them. For others, it was a reminder just how single they actually are.

For others, it was just another day.

But regardless of where you stand on Cupid's big day, the Gaslight Social has responded with a big day of their own.

On Friday, February 17 (that's tonight!), the bar is hosting a 'Stupid Cupid Anti-Valentine's Party.'

The event will feature live music from DJ White Choc and, more importantly, it will feature a 'Buy One, Get One Free' drink special.

That's right, it's two-for-the-price-of-one drinks so couples and singles alike can find some solace and solidarity.

The BOGO special begins at 11pm on Friday.

This event is for anybody and everybody, the bar says, but it's especially for those who didn't enjoy Valentine's Day on Tuesday.