(PHOTOS) Diving into fall: YMCA hosts annual Pumpkin Plunge
CASPER, Wyo. — Dozens of young attendees at the YMCA of Natrona County gave new meaning to the phrase “pumpkin picking” on Saturday afternoon at the annual Pumpkin Plunge.
Participants dove into the pool and picked out their favorite pumpkins, while others were also made available outside the pool area for people who wanted to stay dry.
The festival event also featured a pumpkin patch, pumpkin decorating, face painting, pumpkin bowling, coloring, crafts, snacks and more.
