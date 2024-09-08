(PHOTOS) Community remembers 9/11 with annual Memorial Stair Climb

CASPER, Wyo. — Local first responders and other community members remembered the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and paid tribute to the emergency personnel who lost their lives that day with the annual Memorial Stair Climb.

Participants climbed the stairs of the Ford Wyoming Center, completing eight full laps up and down all the aisles. Firefighters did so in full turnout gear, which can weigh upwards of 50 pounds.

Casper Fire-EMS engineer Bill Bohman said the eight laps are equivalent to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center that emergency responders climbed on Sept. 11.

“Each step is a reminder of the horrible events of that day and what America means,” Bohman said. “And it’s a reminder of all the first responders who lost their lives that day.”

The climb not only honors the ultimate sacrifice paid by the 343 emergency personnel who died while responding to the 2001 terrorist attack, but it also gives crews a chance to reflect on the duties all emergency workers have in their communities.

“When you take this job, you know what you’re signing up for. It’s that old saying: that we run towards what everyone else is running away from,” Bohman said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s police, fire or ambulance; we’re a team and we all sacrifice and take risks as part of the job.”

Though this year’s event took place three days before the 23-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks, Bohman said organizers decided to host it over the preceding weekend so that more people are able to attend.

