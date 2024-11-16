(PHOTOS) Community Recreation Foundation Craft Fair returns to Casper

A shopper and vendor talk at the annual Community Recreation Foundation Craft Fair. (Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

Credit: Tommy Culkin /

CASPER, Wyo. — The largest craft fair in Wyoming returned to Casper this weekend with the annual Community Recreation Foundation Craft Fair.

Hundreds of vendors and thousands of customers filled the halls of the Ford Wyoming Center on Friday and Saturday. Vendors sold a wide variety of items, including clothing, food and cooking items, furniture, artwork and more.

All proceeds from the craft fair benefit the Community Recreation Foundation’s scholarship program, which provides financial assistance for youth and seniors to join recreation programs and helps fund free events for the community.

