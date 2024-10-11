(PHOTOS) Casper-area skies glow during aurora borealis event late Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — The aurora borealis turned northern skies into brilliant light shows on Thursday night.

Just a short drive north away from Casper’s city lights gave sky-watchers an opportunity to witness the colorful event, which is caused by geomagnetic storm activity from the sun.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is calling for similar activity again on Friday, Oct. 11.

The aurora borealis is seen from Bar Nunn on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Courtesy Thea Morton) The aurora borealis is seen north of Casper on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Courtesy Brian Soffe)