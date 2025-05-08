PHOTOS: Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Business Awards

The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce held its 122nd Excellence in Business Awards ceremony last night at Casper's tallest building—the M.

The keynote speaker was Frank J. Kenny, who spoke glowingly of the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce and its members.

Chambers connect businesses, entrepreneurs, and professionals, creating a network for collaboration and resource sharing. Members can learn from each other, share ideas, and build relationships that lead to new business opportunities.

Chambers play a crucial role in attracting new businesses, promoting local economic growth, and contributing to the overall stability of the community.

Award Presentations

Committee Member of the Year, Sponsored by Advance Casper, went to Tom Van Kleef with Natrona Avionics.

Emerging Leader, Sponsored by Visit Casper went to Amanda Flanagan with Visit Casper.

Non-Profit of the Year, Sponsored & Presented by Omnivest Financial, went to Dave Hulshizer with the Casper Youth Crisis Center.

Large Employer of the Year, also Sponsored by Omnivest Financial, went to Mountain West Technologies.

Medium Employer of the Year, Sponsored by WyHy, was awarded to 307 Chiropractic.

Small Employer of the Year, Sponsored by HF Sinclair, was presented to Wind City Sweets & Treats.

The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Member of the Year, Sponsored & Presented by Black Hills Energy, went to the Casper College.

Casper Area Excellence in Business Awards 122nd Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Business Awards Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media