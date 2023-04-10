PhotoFest: Cheyenne East Track Meet

The annual Okie Blanchard Track and Field meet was held on Friday at Cheyenne East and finally some great weather for a meet! On the girls' side, Natrona took 1st place in the team standings with 132 points, Cheyenne East was 2nd with 123, and Cheyenne Central 3rd with 98.5. For the boys, Central took 1st with 145, Natrona 2nd with 120, and Laramie 3rd with 74.5. Here are the individual results.

Boys:

100 Meters Dominic Kaszas-Cheyenne East 11.11

200 Meters: Tegan Krause-Cheyenne Central 22.88

400 Meters: Cody Hape-Burns 49.90

800 Meters: Toren Rohde-Cheyenne Central 2.02.96

1600 Meters: Dominic Eberlie-Laramie 4.38.36

3200 Meters: Ethan Sholey-Rock Springs 10.29.36

110 Hurdles: Shawn Basart-Cheyenne Central 16.57

300 Hurdles: Mason Weickum-Natrona 40.70

4x100 Relay: Cheyenne East 42.24

4x400 Relay: Cheyenne Central 3.35.24

4x800 Relay: Cheyenne Central 8.36.08

1600 Medley: Rawlins 3.52.49

High Jump: Trennan Pearson-Douglas 6-4

Long Jump: Bridger Anderson-Natrona 20-10

Triple Jump: Kaiden Lee-Natrona 40-9.5

Pole Vault: Kavin Hoff- Natrona 14-1

Discus: Christopher Gonzoles-Laramie 139-4

Shot Put: Haydn Fleming-Cheyenne Central 51-4

Girls:

100 Meters: Taliah Morris-Cheyenne East 12.77

200 Meters: Desirae Iacovetto-Wheatland 27.10

400 Meters: Eva Nitschke-Rawlins 59.38

800 Meters: Lily Nichols-Wheatland 2.26.03

1600 Meters: Ryann Smith-Rawlins 5.15.61

3200 Meters: Ally Wheeler-Natrona 12.05.91

100 Hurdles: Eva Nitschke-Rawlins 15.40

300 Hurdles: Madisyn Bailliee-Cheyenne Central 45.28

4x100 Relay: Wheatland 52.24

4x400 Relay: Cheyenne East 4.09.02

4x800 Relay: Cheyenne East 11.06.6

1600 Medley: Rawlins 4.17.88

High Jump: Madisyn Baillee-Cheyenne Central 5-3

Long Jump: Taliah Morris-Cheyenne East 19-7.5

Triple Jump: Karson Tempel-Cheyenne Central 38-3

Pole Vault: Brinkley Lewis-Cheyenne Central 11-0

Discus: Brynn Sybrant-Natrona 111-1

Shot Put: Teagan Becker-Kelly Walsh 40-0

Be sure and check out our video of Friday's track meet in Cheyenne well as a large collection of photos in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Cheyenne East Track Meet-2023 Cheyenne East Track Meet-2023