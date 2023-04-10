PhotoFest: Cheyenne East Track Meet

The annual Okie Blanchard Track and Field meet was held on Friday at Cheyenne East and finally some great weather for a meet! On the girls' side, Natrona took 1st place in the team standings with 132 points, Cheyenne East was 2nd with 123, and Cheyenne Central 3rd with 98.5. For the boys, Central took 1st with 145, Natrona 2nd with 120, and Laramie 3rd with 74.5. Here are the individual results.

Boys:

100 Meters    Dominic Kaszas-Cheyenne East          11.11

200 Meters:   Tegan Krause-Cheyenne Central         22.88

400 Meters:   Cody Hape-Burns                                 49.90

800 Meters:   Toren Rohde-Cheyenne Central          2.02.96

1600 Meters:  Dominic Eberlie-Laramie                     4.38.36

3200 Meters:  Ethan Sholey-Rock Springs                10.29.36

110 Hurdles:  Shawn Basart-Cheyenne Central         16.57

300 Hurdles:  Mason Weickum-Natrona                     40.70

4x100 Relay: Cheyenne East                                     42.24

4x400 Relay: Cheyenne Central                                3.35.24

4x800 Relay: Cheyenne Central                                8.36.08

1600 Medley: Rawlins                                                3.52.49

High Jump:    Trennan Pearson-Douglas                   6-4

Long Jump:    Bridger Anderson-Natrona                   20-10

Triple Jump:   Kaiden Lee-Natrona                            40-9.5

Pole Vault:     Kavin Hoff- Natrona                             14-1

Discus:          Christopher Gonzoles-Laramie            139-4

Shot Put:       Haydn Fleming-Cheyenne Central       51-4

Girls:

100 Meters:   Taliah Morris-Cheyenne East               12.77

200 Meters:    Desirae Iacovetto-Wheatland              27.10

400 Meters:    Eva Nitschke-Rawlins                          59.38

800 Meters:    Lily Nichols-Wheatland                        2.26.03

1600 Meters:  Ryann Smith-Rawlins                          5.15.61

3200 Meters:  Ally Wheeler-Natrona                          12.05.91

100 Hurdles:  Eva Nitschke-Rawlins                          15.40

300 Hurdles:  Madisyn Bailliee-Cheyenne Central     45.28

4x100 Relay: Wheatland                                             52.24

4x400 Relay: Cheyenne East                                     4.09.02

4x800 Relay: Cheyenne East                                     11.06.6

1600 Medley: Rawlins                                                 4.17.88

High Jump:    Madisyn Baillee-Cheyenne Central       5-3

Long Jump:   Taliah Morris-Cheyenne East                19-7.5

Triple Jump:  Karson Tempel-Cheyenne Central        38-3

Pole Vault:    Brinkley Lewis-Cheyenne Central          11-0

Discus:          Brynn Sybrant-Natrona                         111-1

Shot Put:       Teagan Becker-Kelly Walsh                   40-0

Be sure and check out our video of Friday's track meet in Cheyenne well as a large collection of photos in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Cheyenne East Track Meet-2023

