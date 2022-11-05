The State High School Volleyball Tournament concluded on Saturday at the Ford Center with Kelly Walsh winning the 4A Championship with a 25-19, 25-21, and 25-23 win over Cody. In 3A, Mountain View beat Lyman 20-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-23, and 16-14 for the Title. Burns outlasted Big Horn 28-26, 4-25, 25-23, and 25-20 to take the 2A Championship with Riverside beating Southeast 23-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-16, and 16-14 to win the 1A Crown.

We have more than a few photos of those championship matches as well as the 3rd place matches with Laramie, Wheatland, Tongue River, and Cokeville winning those in 4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A respectively. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

PhotoFest! State Volleyball Tournament Day 3 PhotoFest! State Volleyball Tournament Day 3