PhotoFest! State Volleyball Day 2

Photo Courtesy: Frank Gambino

The State Volleyball Tournament rolled along on Friday at the Ford Center in Casper with some teams punching their ticket to the State Championship matches, others staying alive in the consolation bracket and other teams going home.

There were a couple of epic 5 set matches in the semi-final round and that's what you want to see. It really was an entertaining round. We have some pics to share with you from all the semi-final round matches as well as the consolation round in our gallery below. Enjoy!

