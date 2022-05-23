Photofest! State Track Thursday

The State Track and Field always has received wild variances in weather conditions. We have a great collection of pics from mountainregionsports.com that documents what's like to run 2 miles in the snow and cold. It didn't look very pleasant. Not to mention the athletes that were throwing the implements in the snow and cold. Wyoming has some of the most mentally tough athletes around and it was on full display on Thursday at the Harry Geldien Stadium. Enjoy!

