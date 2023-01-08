PhotoFest! Shane Shatto/Douglas Wrestling Tournament
The gigantic Shane Shatto Wrestling tournament in Douglas featured 26 teams from Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska and as always, it was a very competitive tournament. In the boys' team standings, Sheridan was 1st with 231 points, Thunder Basin 2nd with 189, Cheyenne East 3rd with 181.5, Cheyenne Central placed 4th with 148 and Natrona was 5th with 147. Here are the individual champions:
106 lbs. Dylan Sorensen-Kelly Walsh
113 lbs. Isael Beal-Cheyenne Central
120 lbs. Darren Provost-Campbell County
126 lbs. Kolten Powers-Sheridan
132 lbs. Jerred Smith-Kelly Walsh
138 lbs. Antonio Avila-Thunder Basin
145 lbs. Liam Fox-Cheyenne East
152 lbs. Quinn Bailey-Chadron/Jais Rose Thunder Basin (2nd)
160 lbs. Lane Ewing-Douglas
170 lbs. Wyatt Trembly-Dubois
182 lbs. Jack Ring-Cheyenne Central
195 lbs. Trevor Eldridge-Cheyenne East
220 lbs. Keagan Bartlett-Cheyenne Central
285 lbs. Lane Catlin-Thunder Basin.
The girls' field featured well over 100 wrestlers with Chadron taking 1st with 107 points, Kelly Walsh ringing up 101 points for 2nd, Sheridan was 3rd with 97, Cheyenne Central 4th with 87, and Natrona 5th with 66.5. Here are the individual champions:
100 lbs. Lucy Ticknor-Glenrock
105 lbs. McKaylee Widdison-HEM
110 lbs. Avianca Guzman-Laramie
115 lbs. Abigail Vroman-Cheyenne Central
120 lbs. Kyah Miller-Newcastle/Upton
125 lbs. Hannah Soden-Cheyenne South
130 lbs. Teila Peters-Buffalo
135 lbs. Alyse Richardson-Kelly Walsh
140 lbs. Abbagail Dickerson-Kelly Walsh
145 lbs. Kenli Boeselager-Chadron/ Meadow King-Central (2nd)
155 lbs. Addie Diers-Chadron/CharlieMarie Jackson-BPB (2nd)
170 lbs. Olivia Smith-Kelly Walsh
190 lbs. Becca Oetken-Sheridan
235 lbs. Jada Bohm-Sheridan
We also have a large collection of photos from the Shane Shatto Tournament in our gallery below. Enjoy!