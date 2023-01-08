PhotoFest! Shane Shatto/Douglas Wrestling Tournament

The gigantic Shane Shatto Wrestling tournament in Douglas featured 26 teams from Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska and as always, it was a very competitive tournament. In the boys' team standings, Sheridan was 1st with 231 points, Thunder Basin 2nd with 189, Cheyenne East 3rd with 181.5, Cheyenne Central placed 4th with 148 and Natrona was 5th with 147. Here are the individual champions:

106 lbs. Dylan Sorensen-Kelly Walsh

113 lbs. Isael Beal-Cheyenne Central

120 lbs. Darren Provost-Campbell County

126 lbs. Kolten Powers-Sheridan

132 lbs. Jerred Smith-Kelly Walsh

138 lbs. Antonio Avila-Thunder Basin

145 lbs. Liam Fox-Cheyenne East

152 lbs. Quinn Bailey-Chadron/Jais Rose Thunder Basin (2nd)

160 lbs. Lane Ewing-Douglas

170 lbs. Wyatt Trembly-Dubois

182 lbs. Jack Ring-Cheyenne Central

195 lbs. Trevor Eldridge-Cheyenne East

220 lbs. Keagan Bartlett-Cheyenne Central

285 lbs. Lane Catlin-Thunder Basin.

The girls' field featured well over 100 wrestlers with Chadron taking 1st with 107 points, Kelly Walsh ringing up 101 points for 2nd, Sheridan was 3rd with 97, Cheyenne Central 4th with 87, and Natrona 5th with 66.5. Here are the individual champions:

100 lbs. Lucy Ticknor-Glenrock

105 lbs. McKaylee Widdison-HEM

110 lbs. Avianca Guzman-Laramie

115 lbs. Abigail Vroman-Cheyenne Central

120 lbs. Kyah Miller-Newcastle/Upton

125 lbs. Hannah Soden-Cheyenne South

130 lbs. Teila Peters-Buffalo

135 lbs. Alyse Richardson-Kelly Walsh

140 lbs. Abbagail Dickerson-Kelly Walsh

145 lbs. Kenli Boeselager-Chadron/ Meadow King-Central (2nd)

155 lbs. Addie Diers-Chadron/CharlieMarie Jackson-BPB (2nd)

170 lbs. Olivia Smith-Kelly Walsh

190 lbs. Becca Oetken-Sheridan

235 lbs. Jada Bohm-Sheridan

We also have a large collection of photos from the Shane Shatto Tournament in our gallery below. Enjoy!

